Berenberg Bank Raises Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 720

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 685 ($8.28) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BEZ has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.95) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 638.33 ($7.71).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 627 ($7.58) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 591.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 520.19. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 639.50 ($7.73). The company has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,411.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

