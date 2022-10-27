Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.5% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 3.2 %

Intel stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,721,280. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KGI Securities downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

