Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys 605 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Pfizer by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 58.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 52.9% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.87. 597,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,935,860. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

