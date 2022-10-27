Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 577,370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $296,555,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 200,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $102,846,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at $76,630,827.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,363 shares of company stock worth $15,386,146. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UNH traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $542.31. The company had a trading volume of 85,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,189. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.00 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $521.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.11.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

