Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,178,000 after buying an additional 57,897 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,081,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,415. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.37 and a 200-day moving average of $233.12. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.