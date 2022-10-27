Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,238 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 64,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 441,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,605,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.09. 322,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,963,267. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average is $82.49.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

