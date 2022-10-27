Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BYLOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Big Yellow Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $1,550.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,512.50.

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BYLOF opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

