Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Cap Hits $2.15 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $112.16 or 0.00553726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and $436.87 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,255.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00232537 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00050515 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000734 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,212,656 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
