BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.00

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 184034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth $889,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 96,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

