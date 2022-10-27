BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.00

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 184034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 1.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
