BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Down 94.4% in October

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the September 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueRiver Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 445,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,450,000. Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 202.0% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 236,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

BlueRiver Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLUA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 2,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,319. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

BlueRiver Acquisition Company Profile

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

