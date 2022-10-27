BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Shares Up 0.9%

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.51 and last traded at C$9.47. 184,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 200,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.39.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.19.

