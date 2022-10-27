BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DCF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.17. 43,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,336. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCF. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth $111,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

