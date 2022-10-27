Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $213.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.18.

Boeing stock opened at $133.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.66 and a 200 day moving average of $147.10. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 41.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

