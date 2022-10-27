Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys 48,605 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,094 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,437,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Oracle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.20. 263,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,204,809. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $202.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

