Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.
Shares of BYD stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 48,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after purchasing an additional 328,170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,811,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
