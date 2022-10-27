BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Trading Up 5.8%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) shares were up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.05 and last traded at C$27.50. Approximately 845 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.00.

BQE Water Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.35 million and a PE ratio of 10.87.

Get BQE Water alerts:

BQE Water (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.72 million during the quarter.

About BQE Water

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.