Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.56

Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.56 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 8.20 ($0.10), with a volume of 80,354 shares trading hands.

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Braveheart Investment Group

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

