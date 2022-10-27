Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $85.01 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.44 and a one year high of $124.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

