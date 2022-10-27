Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.67.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $315.29 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.01 and a 200-day moving average of $347.81.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.