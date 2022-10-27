Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,671. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

