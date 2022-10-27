Brighton Jones LLC Sells 3,521 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $49,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.75. 230,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,005. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.50 and a 200 day moving average of $199.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

