Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Brink’s updated its FY22 guidance to ~$5.75 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.75-$5.75 EPS.

Brink’s Stock Down 6.6 %

BCO stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.18. 475,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,543. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Brink’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

