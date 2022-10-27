Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,980 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.5% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $89,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,159,796,000 after buying an additional 69,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $463.30. 36,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,808. The firm has a market cap of $187.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.32.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

