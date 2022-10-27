Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $465.02. 25,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $188.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $483.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

