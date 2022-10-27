Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Issues Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.94. 16,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,858. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

