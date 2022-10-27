Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $91.00. The stock had previously closed at $72.09, but opened at $68.07. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Brunswick shares last traded at $69.68, with a volume of 7,642 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.62.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth $48,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

