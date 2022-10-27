BTIG Research Cuts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $50.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.79.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.