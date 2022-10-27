BTIG Research Downgrades Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Neutral

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:EURN opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronav will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 114,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 513,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 171,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

