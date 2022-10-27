Build Acquisition (NYSE:BGSX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 162,089 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 43,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Build Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Build Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,381,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Build Acquisition by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 375,665 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Build Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,184,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Build Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Build Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build Acquisition Company Profile

Build Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

