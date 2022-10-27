Bunge (NYSE:BG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Bunge’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Bunge updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50- EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.50 EPS.

Bunge Trading Up 0.7 %

BG traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.10. 30,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average of $99.87. Bunge has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bunge by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,059,000 after buying an additional 249,813 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,059,000 after buying an additional 31,043 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $74,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

