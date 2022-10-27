Camden Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Camden Capital LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 15,655 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.87. 245,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,204,809. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

