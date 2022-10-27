Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given New 1,117.00 Price Target at Barclays

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from 1,188.00 to 1,117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,033.67.

Carlsberg A/S Trading Down 1.6 %

Carlsberg A/S stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,387. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

