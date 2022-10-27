Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corning Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.35. 114,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

