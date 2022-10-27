Carret Asset Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.23. 35,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.62.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.