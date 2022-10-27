Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 125 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $383.60. The company had a trading volume of 236,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,922. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.