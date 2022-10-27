Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 3,807 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,721,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.