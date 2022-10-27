Cavalier Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.58.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $168.77. The company had a trading volume of 44,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.65. The firm has a market cap of $146.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

