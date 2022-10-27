CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.32

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.42. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 1,130 shares.
CDTi Advanced Materials Trading Down 9.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.
About CDTi Advanced Materials
CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.
