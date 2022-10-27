CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 29,198 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 11,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CEZ, a. s. from 820.00 to 1,010.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get CEZ a. s. alerts:

CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13.

About CEZ, a. s.

CEZ, a. s., an electricity generation company, engages in the production, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates two nuclear plants, sixteen hydroelectric plants, one combined cycle gas turbine plant, and eight fossil fuel plants in the Czech Republic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEZ a. s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEZ a. s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.