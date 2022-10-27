ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. ChampionX updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,554. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.52.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after acquiring an additional 132,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after acquiring an additional 606,335 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,274,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 433,739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,843,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.