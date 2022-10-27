Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$446.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$379.00 million.

