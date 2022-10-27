Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

Shares of CHW opened at C$11.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.85, a current ratio of 34.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.77. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$11.20 and a 52 week high of C$15.25. The stock has a market cap of C$206.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$68.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Comrev Investments Limited bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,515.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,962,485 shares in the company, valued at C$25,731,514.57.

CHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

