Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $253.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s current price.

CB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.58.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 2.3 %

CB stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,544. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.11 and a 200 day moving average of $196.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Insider Activity

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.