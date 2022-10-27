CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 833 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $59,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 474.9% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 54,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 44,670 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.2% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.31. The stock had a trading volume of 78,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,499. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.36. The stock has a market cap of $313.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.