Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.9% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,295,000 after acquiring an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,296,000 after acquiring an additional 94,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 841,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,563,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $182.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

