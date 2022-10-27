Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.
Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Citizens & Northern Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $381.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Citizens & Northern
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens & Northern (CZNC)
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- Will Livestream Auctions be the Gamechanger for eBay?
- General Electric May be a Buy in the Right Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.