Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $381.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

