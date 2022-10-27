City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.11

Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.11 and last traded at $102.86, with a volume of 1391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of City in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

City Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.96.

City Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

In other City news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $39,646.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other City news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $39,646.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $32,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,360.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,401 shares of company stock valued at $748,523. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of City during the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in City in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

