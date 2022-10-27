CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CKX Lands Trading Down 0.2 %
CKX Lands stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.02. 211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.07. CKX Lands has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $16.50.
CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 6.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CKX Lands Company Profile
CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.
