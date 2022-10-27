CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CKX Lands Trading Down 0.2 %

CKX Lands stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.02. 211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.07. CKX Lands has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 6.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CKX Lands by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CKX Lands during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in CKX Lands by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

