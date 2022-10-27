CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.87-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.11 EPS.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.