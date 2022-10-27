Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 36,056 shares.The stock last traded at $464.57 and had previously closed at $452.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $11.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 4.80%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

